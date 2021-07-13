Two intrepid observers, however, suggest that Rhodes’s book represents some generational naivete. I mean, Steven Cook’s review essay in Foreign Policy is literally titled “Generation X’s Short Arc of History.” Cook suggests that Rhodes should embrace his generation’s legacy of cynicism: “[Rhodes] remains — despite his weary tone — a believer in U.S. exceptionalism and thus clearly regards the last 20 years to be an aberration. It would be hard not to be, having served the first Black president — although Obama would likely be the first to tell Rhodes the antecedents of the United States’ present pathologies run deeper than an era bookended by a crisp, clear Tuesday morning in September around the turn of the century and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.”