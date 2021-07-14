In the end, the belief that the South’s past is only worthy of national scorn, or that enslavers and segregationists encapsulate the entirety of the region’s history, shows how Black Southern activists have been erased from its regional memory. For even during the most violent periods of slavery, Reconstruction and Jim Crow, Black leaders were always present and outspoken. Knowing this is crucial to understanding our heritage as well as the activism of today. If Americans truly believe the South is bereft of individuals worth honoring at the U.S. Capitol or studying in classrooms throughout the country, it is only because we have collectively failed to consider that the totality of U.S. history does not need to revolve around the narratives of rich White men.