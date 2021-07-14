Meanwhile, in Cuba, the protests in Havana surprised a lot of observers and appear to be grounded in grievances about how the Cuban regime has handled the pandemic and the economy. My colleague Adam Taylor has an excellent FAQ column that helps to provide some context. In essence, Cuba’s economy faced a triple whammy in the past three years, akin to the special period: the collapse of its new benefactor, Venezuela, the tightening of U.S. sanctions and the collapse of tourism due to the pandemic. The whole “repression of civil liberties” is probably a source of tension, too.