At first glance, what’s happening in Texas appears to be the mirror image of what has happened in Oregon — such that those who celebrated the Republican stalwarts in Oregon are now hypocrites for complaining about the Texas Democrats, and vice versa. One might also compare what’s happening in Texas right now to what’s happening in Washington, where Republicans are also relying on procedural chicanery — in the form of the Senate filibuster — to thwart both lowercase and capital-D democratic efforts to reform federal election laws and restore protections for voting rights that have now been twice weakened by the Supreme Court. In all cases, we’re seeing the effects of the increasing polarization of our political discourse — in which minority parties seeking to exert any leverage over legislation are left to the most extreme measures available to them. In the abstract, then, the Texas affair is just the latest variation on a long-running (and deeply problematic) theme. It’s not hard to imagine that, as in Oregon, the Texas legislature will soon consider reforms that make it harder for even this maneuver to take place — perhaps including the imposition of criminal penalties for legislators who leave the state without authorization during a legislative session.