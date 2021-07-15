We thus should neither be shocked nor concerned that young climate activists are chanting “No Climate, No Deal” and prematurely labeling Biden a “coward.” They are brash in their counterpressure, but they are also applying it at precisely the right time. The hard choice will come later, when the legislative details are set in stone and the votes are closer to being counted. I expect at that time that progressive Democratic legislators will vote in favor of the resulting compromise — politics, after all, is the “art of the possible,” and no one will likely be under any illusions over what would be possible with Democratic majorities in Congress, however narrow, rather than under possible Republican control after 2022. Progressive advocacy organizations will fall on a spectrum between applauding partial wins and bemoaning partial losses. Then they’ll all come together for the next fight after that.