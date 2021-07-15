In June, after meeting with Vladimir Putin, Biden explained that he raised concerns with Russia’s president about the detention of dissident politician Alexei Navalny because “no president of the United States could keep faith with the American people if they did not speak out to defend our democratic values, to stand up for the universal rights and fundamental freedoms that all men and women have.”
Biden has signaled that he’s open to dialogue with America’s rivals, and that he doesn’t want another Cold War. But his rhetoric at times sounds like he’s gearing up for one, and that he’s formulating a Biden Doctrine that emphasizes the “alliance of democracies” vision he articulated in 2020. The reality, though, is that many of the world’s intractable problems — from climate change to the Middle East conflict — require cooperation with autocratic, even dictatorial regimes. If the president is to level with Americans about what lies ahead globally — and the largely aspirational nature of his democracy-promoting rhetoric — he should say so.
The insistence that “our values are our interests, and our interests are our values” is a view often attributed to the late Republican Sen. John McCain. Former Democratic secretary of state Madeleine Albright once said that “by standing with those around the world who share our values, we will advance our own interests.” Indeed, allying with fellow democracies to advance common values is a good thing, particularly after President Donald Trump lavished praise on authoritarians such as Putin and denigrated alliances such as NATO.
An effective foreign policy, however, means accepting that the United States has to work with regimes that are far from democratic. And a foreign policy doctrine that unnecessarily divides the world into good guys and bad guys — even rhetorically — risks alienating fellow democracies that have to deal with Russia and China, makes solving global challenges harder and needlessly underscores inconsistencies in U.S. foreign policy.
As a presidential candidate, Biden pledged to make Saudi Arabia and its leaders “the pariah that they are.” But this month, high-ranking members of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman, who has been linked to the killing of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. It suggests that the administration thinks it has to prioritize engagement with Saudi Arabia on issues from the war in Yemen to checking Iran to providing Lebanon with economic relief, rather than pressing the Saudi kingdom hard about human rights violations.
Elsewhere in the Middle East and Central Asia, the United States is counting on Turkey, led by repressive President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to secure Kabul’s airport after the American military pullout is completed. Biden leaned on Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi — whom Trump once referred to as his “favorite dictator” — to help secure a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has been denounced as a human rights violator and is subject to sanctions. But now with no formal negotiations taking place in Vienna, all eyes are focused on Raisi and his upcoming inauguration as indicators of whether Iran is prepared to reach another nuclear accord with the United States.
Biden is already engaged with the leaders of the most powerful authoritarian nations: Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping — and seeking their cooperation on a range of issues, hopefully with the goal of establishing a framework for competitive coexistence with each country to manage differences and mitigate the risk of conflict.
With Russia, the most urgent issue is enlisting Putin’s cooperation to rein in cyberattacks. At their summit, Biden and Putin agreed in principle to work together, but there’s reason to be skeptical that Putin is interested in stopping ransomware attacks, such as the one that took place right before the July 4 weekend that was likely carried out by a group in Russia. Last week, in the United Nations Security Council, the United States and Russia reached a compromise agreement to keep open a border crossing between Turkey and Syria that allows humanitarian aid to flow between those two countries.
With China, a major concern is securing stronger Chinese commitments to accelerate its transition to a more carbon-neutral economy that better aligns with emerging U.S. and European plans to combat climate change. To that end, John F. Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, held talks with his Chinese counterpart in April in which both sides stated their aim of “raising global climate ambition” in advance of the U.N.’s COP26 climate conference later this year. Whether climate can be siloed from other issues of discord in the U.S.-China relationship remains to be seen. Some progressive Democrats are worried that they can’t, and have urged Biden to dial back some of his statements regarding China, hoping to avoid a stall on climate progress.
Biden’s effort to draw a bright line between dictators and democrats is driven by his insistence that “America is back” at the head of the table of global leadership. It’s also smart domestic politics to cast China, Russia and other countries with autocratic regimes as global villains.
But his us-and-them rhetoric isn’t the most effective way to conduct foreign policy or to reassure allies: Taiwan has to walk a delicate line between asserting its independence and trying not to provoke China’s encroachment on its sovereignty. Germany, with its demand for natural gas from Russia, has moved forward with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Similarly, if Biden wants to make headway on critical issues, he’ll have to deal with these authoritarian, often adversarial regimes.
Portraying the world as a Manichaean struggle between good and bad countries limits diplomatic flexibility. And it isn’t persuasive in many parts of the world, where China’s economic development model and approach to an international order governed by rules China favors — deference to national sovereignty rather than robust defense of human rights — is the priority. Some countries, including democracies, may see things America’s way. Others will accept, even admire, China’s model of state capitalism, or look to gain from largesse in the form of programs such as Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.
There’s a long-standing tendency in U.S. foreign policy to cloak the pursuit of American interests in the garment of democratic ideals; both to make it more palatable at home and to put the best face on it abroad. As Biden pushes the view that U.S. foreign policy must reflect American values, he should be explicit, making it clear to Americans that we face a complex, messy world, and that pursuing American interests and security will require dealing on a regular basis with all sorts of regimes. Dividing the world into democracies and autocracies may make for rousing speeches, but it gets in the way of addressing the world the way it is.