But behind this weak argument lurks a stronger one: that Congress (and maybe states) should pass new laws that indeed limit viewpoint discrimination by these massively important social media platforms. For an analogy, consider civil rights laws, which protect people against private discrimination, and thus go beyond the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, which only binds the government. Laws that restrict what content social media companies can ban would represent a step toward recognizing that, when they host people’s social media pages, they play a role in our society closer to that of phone companies (which cannot pick and choose what content they carry) than newspapers (which can). They would be treated, to use the legal term of art, like “common carriers.”