In recent years, “Sesame Street” and its production company, Sesame Workshop, have provoked outrage by making deals with for-profit companies like HBO and DoorDash. But the reality is that while such deals betray the vision of the show’s founders, the workshop has resorted to similar means of funding throughout its history. Such partnerships are baked into the funding model that policymakers forced on “Sesame Street” from its earliest days and will remain a part of the show’s business model unless and until the United States more fully embraces public television.