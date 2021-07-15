The ultraconservative White chairmen of the Senate Finance Committee came to view investors as a constituency that could be mobilized, across the Mason-Dixon Line, against liberalism and the threats it posed to class and racial hierarchies. In return, Northern investors applauded these Southern senators for defending White wealth and white supremacy. “No one wants to invest money if he is going to have a gang of meddlers after him … who will destroy his investments” by taxing his gains to fund “socially minded” programs, wrote one Chicagoan in 1937. A New Yorker predicted in 1938 that if the “agencies” favoring “confiscatory” capital gains and inheritance taxes succeeded, they would “next move” to “reform the South.”