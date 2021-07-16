But many coalition leaders were hesitant to make the necessity of women’s work a rationale for increased public support of child care. During congressional hearings in 1971, for example, Rep. Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.), a well-known feminist leader and advocate for child care reform who became a particular target of the right, stated the obvious: “Everyone says that this is a children’s bill,” but it is “also a woman’s bill, and that is something no one seems to want to mention.” Feminists like Abzug had been on the forefront of supporting subsidized child care — not only as a means to help children and families, but also to support women’s increased labor, both paid and unpaid, within the home and in the market. Outside of feminist circles, however, most allies in the child-care reform community tended to be more invested in child development and too wary of upending the Cold War traditional family consensus to acknowledge what Abzug had said.