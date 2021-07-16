What do these two moments from history tell us about our own civil-military relations and Milley’s fears of a coup? I would suggest that from both pragmatic and principled perspectives, we have less to fear from military participation in a coup than from paramilitary groups and civilians. This is not to say that our military is without problems, but there are a number of historical reasons to support optimism. The first is incentives. Hitler was able to offer the Reichswehr the inducements they needed, materially and psychologically. Yes, he offered big spending increases, which no general would find easy to refuse, but he also offered legitimacy and importance to an organization reeling from the shame of defeat in WWI. Former president Donald Trump, on the other hand, despite hand-waves suggesting his support of the troops, made it repeatedly clear that he had no admiration for the military and certainly could not offer any increase in prestige. Indeed, his handling of the crimes of Eddie Gallagher, the pardoning of other war criminals and repeated meddling in military affairs demeaned military service rather than building it up. The fact that Trump thought that these actions supported the troops is evidence of how out of touch he really was. Exit polls suggest that more Americans who have served in the military voted for Trump than for President Biden, but not overwhelmingly — military voters are no monolith. And while trust in the military declined in the Trump era, Americans still have more faith in their military than in any other organization; 69 percent of those surveyed in a new Gallup poll taken June 1-July 5 said they had “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the military, compared to 12 percent for Congress.