Leonnig and Rucker recount a scene when Milley was with Trump and his top aides in a suite at the Army-Navy football game in December, and publicly confronted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“What’s going on? Are you guys getting rid of [FBI Director Chris] Wray or Gina [Haspel, CIA Director]?” Milley asked. “Come on chief. What the hell is going on here? What are you guys doing?”

"Don't worry about it," Meadows said. "Just some personnel moves."

“Just be careful,” Milley responded, which Leonnig and Rucker write was said as a warning that he was watching.