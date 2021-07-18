None of these women appeared on the magazine’s cover — not even Jacqueline Kennedy, a stylish socialite whose photo had already been in Vogue so many times that the magazine commissioned artist René Bouché to draw her first-lady portrait. (Bouché’s sketch of President John F. Kennedy would appear on the cover of Time a few months later.) Her less-stylish successor, Johnson, found her photo shoot with Horst a chore. “I put in one of those long two hours getting dressed up in a red evening dress and going downstairs, first to the Red Room and where I do think it looks beautiful; and then into the Blue Room, posing for Vogue magazine,” she recorded in her diary. “The picture will be in color — a cover picture perhaps — and it simply devours time.” Vogue used the Blue Room picture, and it did not appear on the cover. Nevertheless, the profile helped to legitimize a first lady who had inherited the mantle unexpectedly. “She is definitely the first lady,” Vogue pointedly insisted.