To test for self-control problems, we randomly assigned some participants to have access to screen time limits in our study’s Android app. This functionality allowed people to set personalized daily time limits for each app on their phone, effective the next day. Once they reached the time limit they had set for themselves on an app, our software would force-quit that app. (We randomly assigned participants to settings that varied how long they had to wait before they could override the limits. Shorter waits provided more flexibility, while longer waits did more to prevent in-the-moment temptation.) These screen time limits combat self-control problems by allowing people to force their future selves to follow through with their current desires to use less.