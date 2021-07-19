But S.B. 8’s malice does not stop there. Once abortion providers and supporters are dragged into state courts, S.B. 8 then changes the courthouse rules to make these lawsuits as costly and burdensome as possible. For instance, S.B. 8 allows suits to be brought in any of Texas’s 254 counties, and bars the courts from transferring the case to a more appropriate location. A physician who provides abortions in El Paso, for example, might have to fly across the state to Houston to defend themselves against an ideologue or stranger looking to force them to stop. If the vigilante prevails, they get their costs and attorney’s fees covered — but if abortion providers and assisters successfully defend themselves, they have to swallow all of their litigation costs. The law also allows abortion providers to be sued multiple times over a single abortion, while prohibiting them from defending on the ground that another court already found in their favor.