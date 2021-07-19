Let’s recognize that the panic about numbers is almost always inseparable from racialized fear. You might not know it from the recent angst about the population bust, but world population is still forecast to grow by 10 percent in the next decade. This is in part because some countries, mostly in Africa, have fertility rates above the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman on average, which means population there will continue to increase. Also, in countries like India, where fertility is nearing a replacement level, population will continue growing for some time because of the large number of people entering their childbearing years.