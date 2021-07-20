As bad men go, Alexander Lukashenko has moved up the charts during his misbegotten 27-year tenure as the leader of Belarus. He was originally viewed as more buffoonish than brutal, a caricature of the former Soviet collective farm manager-turned-local politician. As the decades have passed, however, Lukashenko has become more willing to crack down on the citizens of his country, leading to mass protests after a disputed presidential election last summer. Matters have devolved to the point where Lukashenko, in an effort to stay in power, has been willing to violate powerful international norms.