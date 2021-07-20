Peace is more likely to emerge out of more plural avenues for engagement than from the imposition of a singular, restrictive political order. If the United States and its allies press for accountability for American and Afghan elites and offer support for those Afghans who seek a voice in politics but who are targeted by militants and conservatives, it might forestall echoes of Vietnam or even the Afghanistan of the 1990s. Centering on the concerns of a wider public and the ideas of civil society activists, journalists and reformers offers the best solution for creating a more diverse, equitable and peaceful political order.