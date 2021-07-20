In response, the American Civil Liberties Union offered to support the legal defense of a schoolteacher willing to be convicted of breaking this law. They hoped to have the law declared unconstitutional on appeal (as well as to raise the national profile of the ACLU, then a young, New York-centered organization). In Dayton, a town of about 1,800 people in Eastern Tennessee, local business leaders also saw an opportunity to put their community on the map. They persuaded Scopes — a schoolteacher who did not teach biology, but who substituted a few times in that class — to act as the ACLU’s defendant.