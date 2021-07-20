According to Falconer, America’s coastlines will experience a dramatic increase in flooding over the next decade or two because of an unhealthy confluence of trends: climate change and a “wobble” in the orbit of the moon. As she explains, “Scientists have known about wobbles in the orbit of the moon, which takes 18.6 years to complete, since 1728. While such events are not dangerous on their own, what’s new is how one of the wobble’s effects on the moon’s gravitational pull — the main cause of Earth’s tides — will combine with rising sea levels resulting from the planet’s warming,” In Falconer’s story, the issue is a combination of something that has progressively gotten worse combined with a known event that amplifies the effect of the worrisome trend.