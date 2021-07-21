We know that the risk to any person of suffering harm from covid-19 is a function of four main factors: One, the vulnerability of that individual to a severe case of the disease, which typically comes down to age and whether they have co-morbidities. Two, the person’s likelihood of coming into close contact with another person infected with the virus, as measured by community prevalence of covid-19 infection. Three, the setting in which that close contact occurs (outdoors or indoors; with more ventilation or less). And four, the immune status of the individual — meaning vaccinated, previously infected or neither. We know children are extremely low risk for severe disease from covid-19 — a fact we should be celebrating every day, though there are exceptions.