While the United States is not experiencing decoupling of cases and severe illnesses to that degree, we are seeing a disproportionately lower number of severe illnesses per case than we did in the past. One reason instances of severe illness have not dropped even further is that the United States is far more polarized than Israel on vaccination. In communities where vaccine-skepticism is strong, there is a public health risk similar to 2020. So a full-speed-ahead vaccine push remains essential: Full FDA approval of coronavirus vaccines, which is long overdue, should help increase vaccination rates in some of these communities. So should mobile vaccinations, giving people time off work to get vaccinated and providing child care and transportation to make it easier for them to do so.