It is a great question. Lots of students, particularly first-generation, international and neurodivergent ones, can find navigating the unspoken rules of university life daunting. Norms, practices, even words that everyone else seems to know about seem alien to you. One can try to make such things more explicit by actually putting them in the syllabus, but we’re at the point where far too much of those documents look as if they were written by the same folks who put together “Terms of Service” agreements for smartphones.