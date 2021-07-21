Today, the Fed has emerged as the platform of a resurgent movement demanding “banking for all,” focused on the introduction of a new digital dollar. Such a publicly created currency would allow all Americans to bank at the Fed itself. As a bank for the people rather than for profit, it might offer accounts with no minimums or fees, and it could pay interest and offer loans to households and businesses as it now does to banks. The Fed could then modulate and allocate the deposit money that sustains the American economy directly, instead of simply seeking to encourage or discourage banks’ lending. More far-reaching designs call for further reforming the Fed so it could invest new funds in public infrastructure, cash-strapped cities and struggling industries.