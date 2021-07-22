Cuba no longer has one of the release valves that helped calm the protests in 1994: migration to the United States. But today’s protesters have also tapped a 21st-century asset: the ability to connect with one another over social media and incite mass demonstrations throughout the entire country, not just in the capital city. The ability to send video footage, audio and text messages has allowed Cubans to organize and appeal to the diaspora for added support in new ways. Although the government shut down Internet access temporarily to curtail the protests, to a much greater degree than in previous eras, Cubans on the island have been able to share their experiences — their pains and desires — with the world in real time, leaving no questions about what they want: libertad.