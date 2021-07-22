Even without government action — restrictions on capacity and the like, which seem unlikely in the low vaccination states — there will be some economic hit, as people with serious immune issues, or other reasons to fear the pandemic, will avoid going to restaurants and other public places. But this is not going to have a large impact on the economy. Such people constitute a relatively small segment of the population, and such expenses represent a relatively small share of their normal spending. (Rationally, more unvaccinated people should be curtailing some of their activities, to protect themselves. But we are talking about what they are likely to do, not about what they ought to do.)