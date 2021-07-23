Among major U.S. cities, heat waves are starting earlier in the year and ending later. Between the 2000s and 2010s, heat wave seasons grew nearly a month longer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and now last nearly two months longer than they did in the 1960s. While children have always lived in hot places, some famously sweltering locations are getting even less hospitable for outdoor activity. In the past decade, annual heat-related deaths in Arizona have doubled, while Phoenix’s heat wave season has grown days longer. As University of Arizona geoscience professor Joellen Russell told the New Yorker, parents can’t leave kids outside for the entire day anymore. “I did that,” she said, recalling a time last year when she sent her 10-year-old out biking, “and my baby came home with heatstroke.”