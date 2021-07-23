Hopefully, Americans fighting against critical race theory do not intend to proceed down the path Stalin’s U.S.S.R. and now Putin’s Russia have taken. Russia and other authoritarian regimes (think China, Iran, North Korea) are quick to defensively point out that Western democracies are far from perfect. Indeed, China and Russia both actively advocate that their forms of government are valid and even superior to democracy, despite horrific human rights records, a lack of many basic freedoms, and unacceptable international behavior. The correct response to these assertions is that while it is certainly true that no democracy has an unblemished history, democratic nations can and should be truthful about the dark parts of their pasts. In fact, the critical study of history, free of political interference, is a key distinction between democratic and authoritarian traditions. A willingness to engage in fact-based scholarship on even the worst elements of a nation’s past is a good indicator of a healthy democracy. Germany’s educational policies regarding the Nazis and World War II is perhaps the best example of this.