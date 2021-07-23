With the continued persistence of racism, not just in the United States, but globally, the Tokyo Olympics are unlikely to be any different. The organizers have already issued mandates prohibiting the use of the podium for political causes. However, with major areas of political contestation and movements to finally achieve equality occurring around the world, athletes are unlikely to obey such speech-stifling rules. If history is any guide, conservatives will then howl about their “politicization” of the Olympics, without recognizing how White organizers and racists have long seen the Games as a platform for reinforcing their own politics. As the 1904 “Savage Games” demonstrates, racism has shaped — and continues to shape — sports as well as most societies.