By the turn of the 20th century, however, some Americans began to see surfing not as a sinful activity to be restrained but a tool to extend American power in the Pacific. During the second half of the 19th century Hawai’i became a destination for American investment in the island’s burgeoning sugar industry. While ostensibly a monarchy under the control of native leaders, Hawai’i came under the indirect control of American business executives, many of whom were the children of missionaries. This cadre of powerful Americans orchestrated a coup with the assistance of the Marines and pushed for annexation to the United States in 1898.