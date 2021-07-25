None of this is to say that the risks of fully vaccinated folks catching covid is zero. But Slate’s Susan Matthews, in assessing the risks for vaccinated folks to catch covid now, put it well: “If you are fully vaccinated, avoiding a ‘mild’ case of COVID, even if it sucks, might not actually be as important as you think … in the end, a lot of people are going to end up boosting their immunity by suffering through a mild case of COVID. So no one should feel that bad about getting sick after they’re vaxxed. What matters is getting the order right.”