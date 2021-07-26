Yet, as a result of the development of women’s rugby, the IRB was able to quickly rectify its flawed application. The Atlantis team’s popularity and the events in Hong Kong in 1996 laid the foundation for rapid growth of the women’s game after the IRB extended official backing and, crucially, funding a decade later. In 2009, the IRB held the first women’s and men’s Rugby Sevens World Cup. Subsequently, the IOC accepted a new proposal for men’s and women’s rugby sevens to be part of both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. Although the United States did not receive a medal in Rio, the Americans played an integral role in growing the women’s game and making the eventual Olympic inclusion of rugby possible. And in Tokyo, the American Eagles will have a chance to bring home the gold in both the women’s and the men’s rugby sevens.