Marshall concludes, “If you’re vaccinated and are starting to wear a mask again at the grocery store or seeing reports that mask mandates may come back you know who is driving this: the voluntarily unvaccinated.” The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts agrees. When cases were falling, the vaccinated could be indifferent to the hesitant and resistant, because their inaction did not seem to be too harmful. As the delta variant has spread, however, the perspective has changed. Last year, those who resisted masking or generally went about their lives did not intersect too much with those who accepted the reality of covid-19. Now, however, the fully vaccinated have paid their dues, are ready to reengage with the world and find new restrictions because of the reckless behavior of the unvaccinated. That makes it personal.