It is never my place to judge my patients for their personal choices. But my vocation and that of my colleagues during this public health crisis warrants rapid expansion of a mandatory covid-19 vaccination policy for health-care professionals. Nearly every one of the patients being admitted to hospitals today around the world for covid treatment are unvaccinated. Some who are unvaccinated live in underserved regions or have logistical problems because they are working two or three jobs and can’t take time off. Others have simply decided not to get it, even though it would be easy for them. Whatever the reason, though, patients without the shield provided by a vaccine pose an ongoing real and present threat to the overall safety of our society on multiple levels — especially in the Southern United States. We can’t force these patients to do what we know is the right thing, nor can we change what they read or watch or the difficult conditions in which they might live. But we can control our own actions as people of science. We in health care must pass on the safety benefits of vaccination to the vulnerable patients we serve. Mounting data suggest that the vaccines are associated with decreased asymptomatic infections and an approximate 30 percent reduction in transmission. They work. We should take them.