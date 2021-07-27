The French first tested the Olympic mettle of the American pros in Sydney in 2000, and again, Les Bleus profited from informal sports diplomacy. One of their players, Crawford Palmer, had grown up in the U.S. and played NCAA basketball at Duke and Dartmouth, while his brother played in the NBA. Palmer brought the American style and mentality with him to France when he embarked on a professional career in the mid-1990s. Palmer’s knowledge further strengthened a French side familiar with American players, thanks to generations of young men who came to play semiprofessional and professionally in the U.S., and increasingly in the NBA. While the U.S. beat France, 85-75, the game was much closer than the final score. With a little more than four minutes to play, Les Bleus trailed by just four points.