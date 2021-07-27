Clinicians, alongside veterans and their families, protested for expansion of mental health care, and finally policymakers listened. Congressional hearings on the problems of providing mental health care in the United States resulted in the National Mental Health Act (NMHA). Passed in July 1946, the act had the stated goal of improving “the mental health of the people of the United States” and eventually provided the funding and auspices for the National Institute of Mental Health, founded three years later in 1949. Expert testimony from Army psychiatrists and sometimes even veterans helped drive the NMHA into law. But it envisioned helping all Americans in need of mental health treatment.