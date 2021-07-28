Five decades after the WCCs were at their height of influence, their philosophy and tactics persist today in the 21st-century conservative movement. For example, states have enacted laws banning the teaching of racial history, white supremacy, the civil rights movement, the 1619 Project and any subject matter that, in the language of a Texas law, causes a student to feel “discomfort, guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.” Texas is looking to go even further than a recent law that bans the teaching of the 1619 Project. In Tennessee — where the bust of Ku Klux Klan founder Nathan Bedford Forrest was finally removed from the Capitol in July — White protest groups such as Moms for Liberty oppose a pre-K-12 English and language arts curriculum that teaches students about Ruby Bridges, one of the first Black students to integrate the New Orleans public schools.