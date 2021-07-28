Attorney General Merrick Garland’s rejection Tuesday of a request from Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) to be immunized for his remarks on Jan. 6 says a lot about where the attorney general is coming from — and where he is going. Asked to restore trust in a department badly broken under his predecessors Jeff Sessions and William P. Barr and former president Donald Trump, Garland’s understated, judicial approach to the job has left some wishing he would be more direct in holding the worst wrongdoers accountable. But his decision in the Brooks matter, viewed together with his other actions to date, confirms that Garland is being careful to avoid any appearance of political motivation while making the hard calls necessary to hold the worst abusers of our legal system to account.