As a result of the rugby tour, two days before the Opening Ceremonies with their athletes already in Montreal, African nations threatened to pull out of the Games unless the IOC banned New Zealand from Olympic participation. In the days leading up to the event, the IOC had been occupied with the question of Taiwan’s participation, which left little time to consider the African ultimatum delivered on the eve of the Games. The IOC decided not to exclude New Zealand, arguing that rugby was not an Olympic sport, South Africa had been expelled from the Olympic movement and the New Zealand Olympic Committee had not breached Olympic rules.