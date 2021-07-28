The burden of mask-wearing is sometimes compared to the burden of using a seat belt in a car, something almost all of us do without much thought. This is not the right comparison, because the injury that might happen in a car accident when not wearing a seat belt usually results in injury to the person abstaining and not directly to anyone else; refusing to wear a seat belt is ultimately a personal choice with primarily personal consequences. By contrast, I align mask-wearing more closely with the burden of using a turn signal when driving. When you use your turn signal to indicate your intentions, you are protecting yourself. But you are also protecting others around you who may be at risk. It is a literal signal to others that a potential risk might be in front of them.