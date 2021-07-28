When, in the summer of 2019, Riva Palacio told me he thought that his phone had been hacked with the Pegasus malware, his suspicions were certainly plausible but difficult to corroborate. That changed last week, when a consortium of media organizations obtained a massive data leak containing more than 50,000 phone numbers allegedly belonging to “people of interest” to clients of Israeli tech firm NSO Group since 2016. NSO’s software Pegasus allowed clients to remotely surveil smartphones, ostensibly to investigate terrorism and organized crime. Riva Palacio was on the list, along with his friend whose Twitter account had been hacked.
The Pegasus Project identified at least 10 governments believed to be NSO customers, including Saudi Arabia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. But the highest percentage of names on the list — more than 15,000 individuals — came from Mexico. The country’s participation in this surveillance is not necessarily surprising: In 2017, the New York Times published the first major revelations that the presidential administration of Enrique Peña Nieto had targeted the smartphones of human rights lawyers, activists and journalists, among others, with NSO spyware. Though current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised that his government no longer utilizes Pegasus, its murky status betrays a broader pattern of repressive behavior in Mexico and beyond.
The surveillance program began under Peña Nieto, an image-obsessed leader with authoritarian inclinations. He ramped up governmental advertising as a tool to generate positive press coverage and penalize critics, spending nearly $2 billion in his first five years. Yet his approval ratings continued to plummet amid mounting charges of corruption, economic woes and the 2014 Ayotzinapa massacre, in which 43 students were kidnapped and disappeared by police officers. He clearly grew more paranoid about his perceived opposition.
It was against this backdrop that his government signed on with the NSO Group — a $32 million contract in 2014. The data leak revealed the enormous scale of potential targets: The 15,000 names represented possible targets for just 2016-2017, and included anyone from teachers who opposed reform proposals to members of the task force Peña Nieto created to investigate the events at Ayotzinapa. The malware also ensnared journalists. Shortly after Javier Valdez was murdered in 2017, two of his colleagues soon received text messages embedded with links that would have infected their phones with the Pegasus malware; Valdez’s wife was also targeted by multiple infiltration attempts. In one of the major findings from the recent Pegasus Project, Nina Lakhani of The Guardian discovered that another journalist murdered in 2017 — Cecilio Pineda Birto — appeared on the list of names. It’s possible that the hit men identified his location because of spyware on his phone.
These incidents show how far the surveillance had expanded beyond its supposed intended use of targeting organized-crime groups. Denouncing the invasion of privacy, one of Valdez’s colleagues told the New York Times that he suspected the Mexican government was aiming to search his conversations and messages for clues to the murder. Press freedom advocates argued that the government prioritized monitoring journalists’ behavior, instead of stemming the tide of violence against them. Evidence has also emerged that multiple governmental offices across Mexico were using Pegasus, and possibly private clients, even though the NSO Group has stated that it is impossible for the spyware to be operated from private offices. That spread of the spyware reflects a systemic rot across the government.
When he became president in 2018, López Obrador vowed to reform the country — including the government’s relationship with the press. He promised an overhaul of many of the ineffective and often harmful institutions that affected journalists: the attorney general’s office that bred impunity by failing to apprehend and prosecute people who committed violence, the public advertising system that punished critical outlets, and the federal safety mechanism intended to protect reporters and human rights defenders that instead left them vulnerable. And after the release of the Pegasus Project, López Obrador has reiterated that the government had shelved the software, insisting that it no longer spies on anyone. (NSO Group claimed it ended the contracts due to human rights abuses in Mexico.)
The promised reforms haven’t come. Even if his government did purge Pegasus, the assault on journalists continued through inaction from the government as well as anti-press rhetoric from López Obrador himself, with many human rights experts tying the lack of government protection programs to the continued violence. Today, Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist — the nine reporters killed in 2020 marked the highest total for a country not at war.
Meanwhile, we still don’t know exactly how the previous administration used Pegasus, despite López Obrador promising in November 2019 that the government would investigate the matter. Inquiries by other governmental agencies have failed to procure definitive evidence on how the software was deployed. At the beginning of July, the Mexican journalist Témoris Grecko called for him to release more information, presciently arguing in The Washington Post that “We find ourselves again in a situation where the president is asking us to take his word without any verifiable and sufficient facts.”
Fifty people in López Obrador’s own circle appeared on the Pegasus Project list, including his wife and children. And yet, even with his family appearing on the list of possibly surveilled phones, it doesn’t appear that the latest revelations have instilled López Obrador with a sense of urgency. At his recent daily morning news conference, he avoided committing to any real action. At one point, he rattled off the ways society has improved since the days of Peña Nieto: “The president no longer travels by private plane,” he said. “There is no torture, no repression, no massacres, no corruption.”
Dubious claims aside, López Obrador’s deflection obscures the reality of Pegasus: It is just one of myriad surveillance tools available to governments worldwide, or anyone with the cash and a working knowledge of the shadowy networks that trade in such software. Many are tied to Unit 8200, an intelligence division of the Israeli Defense Forces, including NSO Group and Cellebrite, which can help law enforcement break into phones. Just last year, Cellebrite boasted that it was working with state prosecutors’ offices across Mexico. Surveillance is now a thriving and lucrative corporate industry, as companies hawk increasingly sophisticated spyware with little oversight and regulation.
Governments also turn to lower tech, less expensive solutions. Earlier in July, I reported for Rest of World that law enforcement across Latin America is breaking into dissidents’ phones, often forcing them to turn over their passcodes or fingerprints.
While the Pegasus Project has shed light on a past era of governmental surveillance in Mexico, the same toxic dynamics are still pervasive in the country. López Obrador’s apparent reluctance to investigate and confront use of the program is indicative of the sustained peril for anyone deemed a threat by the government, not just in Mexico but worldwide. Pegasus is only the tip of the iceberg.
I called up Raymundo Riva Palacio to see whether he felt vindicated by his inclusion on the list, and if he thought it would change anything. He replied that he was pessimistic. “This was a huge revelation,” he said, “and nothing is going to happen here.”
