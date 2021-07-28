It was against this backdrop that his government signed on with the NSO Group — a $32 million contract in 2014. The data leak revealed the enormous scale of potential targets: The 15,000 names represented possible targets for just 2016-2017, and included anyone from teachers who opposed reform proposals to members of the task force Peña Nieto created to investigate the events at Ayotzinapa. The malware also ensnared journalists. Shortly after Javier Valdez was murdered in 2017, two of his colleagues soon received text messages embedded with links that would have infected their phones with the Pegasus malware; Valdez’s wife was also targeted by multiple infiltration attempts. In one of the major findings from the recent Pegasus Project, Nina Lakhani of The Guardian discovered that another journalist murdered in 2017 — Cecilio Pineda Birto — appeared on the list of names. It’s possible that the hit men identified his location because of spyware on his phone.