But as more data became available, it became clear that more police funding didn’t result in less crime. Disinvestment, deindustrialization and depopulation made crime more concentrated in the city. By the summer of 1977, more than 11,900 jobs in construction, factories, services and government had disappeared, the unemployment rate teetered between 7.1 and 8.8 percent, and nearly 250,000 people moved out of the city. With Philadelphia losing business, property and sales taxes from job flight and White flight, the city’s tax base struggled to finance public services, police and the fire department.