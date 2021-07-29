What I keep thinking about in the hours when sleep won’t come — praying that I did not, ultimately, infect anyone else — is Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The day before my sense of smell vanished, I joined thousands of people in lines that seemed as if they were designed to simulate an anaconda’s digestive system: Approaching the rides, we were packed into tighter and tighter coils, into deeper interior spaces. I felt perfectly healthy, even virtuous: vaccinated and recently tested negative. But I kept looking around. Virtually none of us wore masks. There were hundreds of kids. In a state whose governor campaigns on “Don’t Fauci my Florida” koozies, someone was bound to be a risk, I thought. The grizzled man in the enormous “Deplorables” shirt that bore the likenesses of the Founding Fathers, for example — what were the odds he’d followed public health guidelines?