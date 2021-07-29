This pattern has continued, even when the IOC has forewarning that the host government’s record is problematic. Amid protests over China’s poor human rights record, IOC President Jacques Rogge argued that the 2008 Olympics would help improve the human rights situation in the People’s Republic. Yet, by the end of the Games, over 1.5 million Chinese citizens were displaced, along with an untold number of migrant workers who were not entitled to compensation for relocation and often left out of the official documents. Still, the Games, the most expensive Olympics to date — it’s estimated that over $40 billion was spent on Olympic projects, related infrastructure and the large-scale beautification of Beijing — served their purpose and announced the arrival of a modern China on the world stage. The IOC stood idly by.