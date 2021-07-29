Health feminists understood that the pelvic exam was not just a medical procedure. It was a window into a deeper, more meaningful set of questions about gender, medicine and power. “When I was a little girl I used to visit a man who made me remove all my clothes,” Ellen Frankfort, a former Harvard Medical School student, described in her best-selling exposé, “Vaginal Politics.” “Once naked, I would lie down as he commanded so that he could touch the different parts of my body and even insert his fingers or other objects into my openings.” Her first pelvic exam taught her that what a doctor did to a young woman in a clinical space was “exempt from the usual taboos.” It left her completely exposed, vulnerable and silenced. And it didn’t need to be that way. Any penetration, even by a doctor, should require consent, Frankfort argued, so that a woman understands what is being done to her and that she has a choice.