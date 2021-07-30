In the late 18th- and early-19th centuries, cities such as Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York had a patchwork of school options. Most schools ran on tuition dollars, with families paying directly for the kind of schools they wanted. For poorer White families and for all non-White children, there were few options. Churches ran tuition-free schools for some children, but there were not nearly enough of these schools and they tended only to teach children of their own denominations. Children with no church connections were out of luck.