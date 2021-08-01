But the Baptist War did force the issue of emancipation, and in 1833 Parliament passed the Abolition of Slavery Act. The Act was designed to preserve the imperial sugar industry and affirm the inviolability of property, even as it proclaimed that human beings could not be property. No longer “enslaved,” the hundreds of thousands of people working the plantations of the sugar empire were now considered “apprenticed.” As apprentices, freed people were expected to continue to work without wages for up to six years. Former enslavers, meanwhile, received £20 million in government compensation for the loss of their “property.”