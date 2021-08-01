Discerning individuals should read the whole thing. Again, it is to Drum’s credit that this is not the only hypothesis he considers in this essay. The bulk of his efforts is devoted to assessing alternative causes: the surge in such conspiracy theories as birtherism and QAnon, the growth of social media, the possibility that things have just gotten worse in this country. He rejects all of them for sound reasons. Conspiracy theories are a hardy perennial in American history, and a constant can’t explain variation. Social media postdates the increase in U.S. polarization. And no matter what you hear from your most partisan friends, there are a lot of ways that the United States is better off now than a generation ago.