Football money has driven the consolidation of college sports into mega-conferences, some of which make little geographic sense (such as Maryland and Rutgers in the largely Midwestern-based Big Ten). Yet, it also is about power. From the 1950s to the 1980s to the present, Oklahoma has resented NCAA authority. It has sought to do what was best for itself and feuded with the national regulatory body when it got in the way. For more than 60 years, the NCAA’s meddling and siphoning of TV money has robbed Oklahomans of agency, self-determination and lots of revenue. Now, with the SEC poised to grow to 16 members and increase its profit share to well more than $1 billion annually, the NCAA’s authority has been further — maybe fatally — weakened.