Our research echoes a larger literature from political science on “elite cues,” which finds that party supporters tend to take up the views of their trusted political leaders on issues ranging from the economy to war. Polling data suggests these effects can be sudden and profound, as in Republicans’ shifting views of Russia early in Trump’s term. While our results speak most directly to the influence that Trump, specifically, can have on Republicans’ vaccination intentions, the elite cues literature suggests that trusted and respected sources in general can influence people’s public health behaviors, especially when those sources share a valued group identity with the recipients of a message. Our findings also fit with efforts to promote public health behaviors in West Africa during the Ebola crisis, where partnering with local faith leaders was considered critical for building credibility in local communities.